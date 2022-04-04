Two-time car accident victim Sophie Delezio celebrates her 21st birthday

Sophie Delezio won the hearts of millions around Australia after surviving two horrific car accidents as a toddler.

Now an aspiring young woman, Ms. Delezio celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday with her partner and childhood friend Joseph Salerno.

‘It feels huge to be 21,’ said Ms Delezio Women’s Day.

‘I didn’t know where I was going (at this age), mainly because of my travels. But I have tried not to set too high expectations and just live in the moment.

In 2003, at the age of just two, Ms. Delezio was involved in a serious car accident when a vehicle collided with her Sydney childcare centre.

Sophie Delezio (pictured), who was lucky enough to turn 5 after two horrific car accidents, celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday