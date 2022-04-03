Two ups and downs from Derby County loss to Preston North End

Preston North End lost 1-0 to Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

With Ravel Morrison coming off the bench to score the winning goal late and sparking wild scenes, the Rams picked up a necessary three points in their quest to survive.

Liam Lindsey was sent off to PNE in the first half but Max Bird took the game 10 vs 10 due to a tough challenge on Ben Whitman at the start of the second half.

Here are our ups and downs from Pride Park.

UPS

Iversen back at his best

Dane had a rare day in Luton two and a half weeks ago and will be desperate to bounce back today. He certainly played his part and was let down by the men in front of him for the goal, when he delivered two unbelievable backlash. Iverson then denied Morrison for a second with a right reflex stop.

