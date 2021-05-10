Two women, including four-year-old children injured in sudden shootout in New York’s Times Square

A gun shooting incident takes place in New York’s bustling Times Square on Saturday. Please tell that a four-year-old girl and two women were injured in that incident. According to police, the shooting occurred just before local time (9:00 pm GMT) at the intersection of 7:00 Avenue and 44th Street.

It should be noted here that three of the victims had a four-year-old child in a stroller, a leg injury while his family was buying toys, while two women had a 46-year-old woman lying in the leg. And a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island suffered a leg injury. New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a press conference that the two were hospitalized in Manhattan, and that their lives were not threatened.

However, no arrests were made in the incident till evening. Police issued an appeal for witnesses and released surveillance camera footage of a wanted person.