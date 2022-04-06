Two words determined Tiger Woods’ intentions to return to the Masters

Not for the first time, Tiger Woods has anticipation in the sports world.

Photo: photosport

The golf superstar was set to make another impossible comeback when the famed Masters tournament came to an end on Friday (New Zealand time).

Just 14 months ago, doctors considered amputating the five-time Masters champion’s right leg after he rammed an SUV at an estimated 120 kmph.

Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and just two months ago he said he had a “long way to go” in his recovery.

But, for someone who’s had at least 10 surgeries on his back and legs, defying the odds was nothing new.

“Right now I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said on Wednesday.

“I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. I’ve had a good recovery and my team…