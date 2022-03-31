Two young nets resign after online trolling of women politicians

Two youths today resigned as members of the National Party following an investigation into an Internet troll who harassed female politicians in Christchurch.

by Anna White and Benedict Collins

The trolls targeted Christchurch City Councilor Sarah Templeton and two female Christchurch Labor MPs, Megan Woods of Wigram and Sarah Pellet of Ilam.

Templeton used the Harmful Digital Communications Act to trace the IP address and home of the person who trolled her.

Earlier on Thursday, Bryce Beatty, the home’s owner and Young Nat, told 1News that his flatmate and partner Young Nat Jesse McKenzie was the person responsible.

McKenzie acknowledged as much in a statement to the Stuff, and the two men then left the party.

National President Peter Goodfellow said that after the case was over…