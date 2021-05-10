TXT Members Try To Escape Out Of Frozen Space In Concept Trailer Of The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ Ahead Of May 31 Release : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Tomorrow X Together, comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, gears up for the upcoming release of their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ with a stunning concept trailer. The album is slated for release on May 31, 2021.

The newly released clip begins with the words: “Fight, flight or FREEZE ” plays an important part here in the concept trailer – a built-in defense mechanism to fight your psychological fears. The members of Tomorrow X Together are gathered in front of an arcade machine when a snowball hits Beomgyu on the back of his head out of nowhere. Soobin attempts to enter another coin into the machine but the coin slot now appears to be frozen.

The members escape out of the frozen space, thwarting attacks of the ice on the way. As they kick and punch their way through, Yeonjun is trapped between large obstructions of ice. Taehyun slides down an escalator to join the other members, and Yeonjun jumps down from his entrapment. Together once again, the five members continue on their efforts to destroy and evade the ice.

Despite their relentless efforts to break away, the members eventually become frozen in a thick layer of ice. A silhouette of a girl emerges as light, and the ice that envelopes them begins to melt.

The concept trailer kicks off further album teaser contents to follow—three versions of concept photos, an album tracklist, and album preview. Following the group’s success for ‘minisode 1: Blue Hour’, Tomorrow X Together aka TXT is expected to reach new heights worldwide with ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE‘.

