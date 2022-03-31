Tyga and Rob Kardashian slam Blac Chyna for child support

Tyga and Rob Kardashian have hit out at their baby mama Blac Chyna after she lamented about not getting any child support – which she claims had to sell three cars to finance herself.

Chyna’s comments were re-shared by Instagram page The Shade Room, where she was picked up by Rob, 35, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with the model and he didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts in the comments section.

The 33-year-old tweeted that she had to ‘give up’ three of her five cars on Tuesday to provide for King Cairo Stevenson, the nine-year-old son of Dream and Tyga.

Oaks! Tyga and Rob Kardashian take aim at their baby mama Blac Chyna after she lamented about not getting any child support