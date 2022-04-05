Tyler, Creator give winning speech at Grammys while hiking

Last night, Tyler, the Creator won his second Grammy Award as his album call me if you get lost Projects delinked from NAS (King’s Disease II), Kanye West (donda), and J. Cove (off season) for winning the Best Rap Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The category appeared on the pre-show with no TV, but Tyler didn’t make an appearance anyway. After announcing his win, the 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram to deliver a celebratory speech during the hike. The speech began with Tyler thanking everyone involved in the production of the album. Listen to his full speech below.

“First of all, I’m hypnotized. Thanks to DJ Drama, you are…