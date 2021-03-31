“Tyler Lockett You Deserve It All! Love You Bro!”: Russell Wilson is ecstatic after WR Tyler Lockett signs new 4 year extension with the Seattle Seahawks | The SportsRush

Wideout Tyler Lockett signed a new 4 year $69.2M extension including $37M guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks. Lockett has been a solid target for QB Russell Wilson ever since he was drafted in 2015 and nobody was happier to see that Lockett won’t be leaving Seattle any time soon.

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to four-year extension worth $69.2 million. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/CKds0gA00D — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2021

Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin congratulated Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett has been one of the most underrated receivers for years now. Regardless, he has always hit the mark and formed one the best receiving duos with D.K. Metcalf in 2020. Lockett and Metcalf became only the second pair of Seahawks receivers in team history to top 1,000 yards in the same year.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! 💪🏾🙌🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

I @TDLockett12 you got the lunch bill the next 16 times! — Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 (@DougBaldwinJr) March 31, 2021

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has also often raved about Tyler Lockett. “It’s one thing to make a catch like that some time in your life, but to do it every time you get a chance, it’s pretty crazy — and particularly under pressure and the stress of the game and the situation, all that,” coach Pete Carroll said after that game. “He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal football player.”

Tyler Lockett Stats

The 2015 3rd round pick was named an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his very first season. Lockett racked up almost 2000 all-purpose yards in 2015 and has only improved ever since then.

Tyler Lockett has amassed 1000+ yards in each of the last 3 seasons and the Seahawks made the playoffs in each of them. Lockett has displayed immense ability to catch improbable catches in his years as a receiver. Among players with at least 200 targets, he has the second-highest catch percentage over expectation since 2018 at plus-12%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

31 players have earned at least 500 targets since Tyler Lockett entered the league in 2015. Lockett’s 9.44 yards per target ranks 4th, behind Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones & Brandin Cooks. His 72.6% catch rate is 2nd, behind only Michael Thomas. https://t.co/g9ggEgMfiv — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) March 31, 2021

The 28-year-old set a career-high with 100 catches last season while adding 1,054 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. This includes a massive game in week 6 against the Cardinals, where he put 200 yards and 3 touchdowns.

NEVER forget this Tyler Lockett catch😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/kPlxKSxsAS – PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

Tyler Lockett was entering the last year of his previous contract extension. And Lockett was set to have the third-largest cap hit of any Seahawks player in 2021 at $14.95 million. His extension will reduce that number and give a little bit of cap room for the Seattle Seahawks to fill their holes, especially at O-line.

