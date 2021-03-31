LATEST

“Tyler Lockett You Deserve It All! Love You Bro!”: Russell Wilson is ecstatic after WR Tyler Lockett signs new 4 year extension with the Seattle Seahawks | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tyler Lockett

Wideout Tyler Lockett signed a new 4 year $69.2M extension including $37M guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks. Lockett has been a solid target for QB Russell Wilson ever since he was drafted in 2015 and nobody was happier to see that Lockett won’t be leaving Seattle any time soon.

Contents hide
1 Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin congratulated Tyler Lockett
2 Tyler Lockett Stats

Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin congratulated Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett has been one of the most underrated receivers for years now. Regardless, he has always hit the mark and formed one the best receiving duos with D.K. Metcalf in 2020.  Lockett and Metcalf became only the second pair of Seahawks receivers in team history to top 1,000 yards in the same year.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has also often raved about Tyler Lockett. “It’s one thing to make a catch like that some time in your life, but to do it every time you get a chance, it’s pretty crazy — and particularly under pressure and the stress of the game and the situation, all that,” coach Pete Carroll said after that game. “He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal football player.”

Tyler Lockett Stats

The 2015 3rd round pick was named an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his very first season. Lockett racked up almost 2000 all-purpose yards in 2015 and has only improved ever since then.

Tyler Lockett has amassed 1000+ yards in each of the last 3 seasons and the Seahawks made the playoffs in each of them. Lockett has displayed immense ability to catch improbable catches in his years as a receiver. Among players with at least 200 targets, he has the second-highest catch percentage over expectation since 2018 at plus-12%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 28-year-old set a career-high with 100 catches last season while adding 1,054 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. This includes a massive game in week 6 against the Cardinals, where he put 200 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett was entering the last year of his previous contract extension. And Lockett was set to have the third-largest cap hit of any Seahawks player in 2021 at $14.95 million. His extension will reduce that number and give a little bit of cap room for the Seattle Seahawks to fill their holes, especially at O-line.

Also Read: “‘Experts’ are wrong all the time.”: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn Believes He Is the Best Defensive Player in the 2021 Draft

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top