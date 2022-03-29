Tyler Perry jokes about using his Maddie voice in the bedroom

Madmonire Featured Videos

It’s no secret that Tyler Perry’s Madea character has always been larger than life.

In a recent interview, the film industry multi-hyphenate joked about how the infamous character continues in their everyday lives – even in the most awkward and unexpected situations.

When taking a lie detector test for celebrities from an online series Vanity Fair, The interviewer asked Perry, “Have you ever accidentally used Medea’s voice in a conversation?”

Although he initially replied, “Never – no,” the Mughal Quickly looked at the polygraph examiner and took a short look from the administrator.

Then he said, “Sometimes…