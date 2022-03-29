Tyler Perry says his “media voice” comes out during sex

Black America Web Featured Videos To close

For some actors, playing a character who becomes a cultural fan-favorite can often turn into a lifelong bond – sequels, prequels and maybe even a cartoon series are just some of the ways they bond to the role for life. Huh.

His unmistakable portrayal as Tyler Perry and Medea, most recently in the 2022 Netflix film Ek Medea Homecoming, are so intertwined that without one it is impossible to see the other. It appears that the famed film mogul feels the same way about his woman’s alter ego, so much so that she can get into “Madiya Mode” even while she’s in the bedroom.

like us on Facebook, follow us on instagram And Twitter,