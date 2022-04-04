Tyler, producer give Grammy acceptance speech on Instagram after missing ceremony

After missing the ceremony, producer Tyler gave his Grammy acceptance speech on Instagram Live.

On Sunday (April 3), the 31-year-old rapper won a Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year.

Tyler beat Drake, Kanye West, Jay Cole and Nas to take home the trophy for his 2021 record Call me if you get lost.

The rapper didn’t accept his award in person at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but he did celebrate his win via Instagram Live.

“First of all, I’m hypnotized,” said Tyler. “Love all. Yep, Suraj is f***ing beaming bitch.”

The rapper also indicated that call me if you get lost ,[is] Definitely not finished”.

He added: “In twelve years and [I] got a second [Grammy], that was unexpected. Let’s see what the f*** is next. I don’t know what f*** imma do but…