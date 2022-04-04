Tyler, the creator of the IG . But addressed the critics of ‘Something’ in the Grammy speech

The Grammys didn’t air the Best Rap Album category on Sunday night, and Tyler, the Creator, was on tour, but call me if you get lost MC still had time to salute those who believed in him after his second Recording Academy victory.

Kanye West, NAS and J.J. After touting Cole’s albums, Tyler took to Instagram Live to thank those who stood in his corner during the album’s production, as well as those who tried to question his success.

“First of all, I’m hypnotized,” said Tyler, walking across a field with a bike. “Thank you for the DJ drama, you’re so important to rap music. Thank you to all my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad… where I can make an album where I just spend all day I flex.”

He continued…