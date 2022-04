Tyler, the creator can officially call himself a two-time Grammy Award winner. Although the “WusYaName” rapper was absent from the awards show on Sunday (April 3)—he’s currently meeting the end dates of his Call Me If You Get Lost tour—he gave an acceptance speech for his Best Rap Album win call me if you get lost In the middle of a growth.

to explore Watch the latest videos, charts and news Watch the latest videos, charts and news

“First of all, I’m hypnotized. Thanks to DJ Drama. You’re the F-King. So important to rap music… Thank you all my friends…