tylon may, assault charge, penrith panthers, confession, queensland police, what happened, video

Panthers youth gun Tylon May has been charged with assault after an incident in south-east Queensland last November.

Penrith confirmed on Wednesday night that the club had been made aware of the matter at the time and reported to the NRL’s integrity unit, although no disciplinary action has been taken.

“Penrith Panthers can confirm that Queensland Police have charged player Tylon May of causing bodily harm,” a club statement said.

“The allegation pertains to an incident that happened in November 2021 while May was on leave after the 2021 NRL season.

