Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando ICON park ride identified

The teen who died after falling off the ride of the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.

Missouri’s Tyre Sampson died Thursday night after he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11 p.m.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a news conference on Friday, saying evidence so far called his death “a terrible tragedy.”

“Based on all our preliminary investigation information, this appears to be a terrible tragedy, but our investigation is still open,” he said.

A picture going viral online…