Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees ‘a fun season’

With that reality still set in most of the football world, Hill took the podium for the first time on Thursday at Aqua and Orange. He told reporters that his destination of choice will always be Miami “no matter what,” where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to competing.

“It’s like he said with the rams: ‘If they pick, man.’ Efe they choose at the end of the day,” Hill said of Miami’s business to bring him to South Florida. “By bringing in Teron (Armstead), they definitely want to have all the right pieces around the quarterback because the quarterback is the most important player on the field. I had, Teron, and some of the other pieces that were already here, as You can definitely…