LATEST

Tyreek Hill Traded to the Dolphins

Posted on
Tyreek Hill Traded to the Dolphins

The Jets Reportedly Made a Big Business Proposal for Kansas City Chiefs Star receiver Tyrek Hill, but a three-time All Pro is headed to Miami in a trade.

Hill is also getting a lucrative extension.

It looks like Hill was given her choice between the Jets and dolphin And chose Miami.

It seems like it all came together very quickly. Reports broke this morning that Hill was likely to be traded, and that the Jets and Dolphins were the two most likely destinations. Now the deal is done….

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
539
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top