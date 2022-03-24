Tyreek Hill Traded to the Dolphins

The Jets Reportedly Made a Big Business Proposal for Kansas City Chiefs Star receiver Tyrek Hill, but a three-time All Pro is headed to Miami in a trade.

Here it is: The #Chief Trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyrek Hill #dolphinsources tell me and @TomPelissero, The return is more of a first-round pick, while Hill receives a contract extension that places him among the highest-paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet) 23 March 2022

Hill is also getting a lucrative extension.

It looks like Hill was given her choice between the Jets and dolphin And chose Miami.

It seems like it all came together very quickly. Reports broke this morning that Hill was likely to be traded, and that the Jets and Dolphins were the two most likely destinations. Now the deal is done….