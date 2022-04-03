Tyrone knocks out Ulster Champion Down

Tyrone 1-13 Down 1-8

Tyrone increased the intensity in the second half to improve the holders at Loughmacroery and set up an Ulster U20 Football Championship semi-final clash with Donegal.

The Red Hands went down five points in one stage, but found their flow to control with significant scores from Rueri Canavan and Connor Cush.

Below, fresh from their early-round win over Farmanagh, pressed into play in the air, early scores from Ryan McKay and O’Dharan Murdock gave them a positive start.

And he scored a goal in the 11th minute, with midfielder Oran Cunningham bettering Adam Crimmins to cross three defenders to punch home.

Tyrone got himself into the game with scores from Rueri Canaan and Ciaran Daly, and went on to level…