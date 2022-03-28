Tyrone Thompson to remain behind bars for alleged murder of Mackenzie Anderson

The man accused of stabbing his former partner to death in Newcastle will remain behind bars until at least May, when he faced court with a heavy bar and did not apply for bail.

Tyrone Thompson, 22, allegedly attacked his former girlfriend Mackenzie Anderson, 21, at their Mayfield home at around 10.40 p.m. Friday night. The police responded to the unit after an armed man had entered.

Mackenzie Anderson, 21, died of serious injuries on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Ms Anderson lying outside with significant injuries from multiple stab wounds. Doctors treated him but he died on the spot.

Thompson was arrested around 12.40 a.m. on Saturday and taken to hospital, where he was treated for a hand injury, believed to be…