LATEST

Tyson Fury first sparring partner for Anthony Joshua revealed as ‘Austrian Bull’

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mraovic has been sparring with Fury

Tyson Fury is sparring with ‘Austrian Bull’ Aleksandar Mraovic as he remains in training ahead of the potential undisputed fight with Anthony Joshua this summer.

The rival heavyweight champions have signed contracts to meet this year, but are yet to agree a site deal necessary to finalise to contest.

Mraovic has been sparring with Fury

Aleksandar Mraovic – Instagram

Mraovic has been sparring with Fury

It appears most likely that he was brought to the gym to help Parker get ready for Chisora

Aleksandar Mraovic – Instagram

It appears most likely that he was brought to the gym to help Parker get ready for Chisora

Regardless, AJ has already started his training camp and will soon head up to Sheffield to link up with head trainer Rob McCracken.

It’s rumoured that Fury could head to Las Vegas for his full camp, but he’s currently ticking over at his gym in Morecambe.

Fury’s head trainer SugarHill Steward remains out in America and so he is under the guidance of assistant coach Andy Lee.

This means that he is training alongside Lee’s new student – former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Fury often spars without a headguard

Aleksandar Mraovic – Instagram

Fury often spars without a headguard

Mraovic was delighted with the experience

Aleksandar Mraovic – Instagram

Mraovic was delighted with the experience

Parker has seemingly recruited Mraovic as a sparring partner to prepare for his bout with Derek Chisora on May 1.

And, while he was there, the ‘Austrian Bull’ did some rounds with Fury.

Mraovic is a 24-year-old amateur boxer from Vienna, Austria.

He has previously shared the ring with emerging pro heavyweights Solomon Dacres and Guido Vianello.

Hearn is under pressure to finalise the fight

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Hearn is under pressure to finalise the fight

Giving an update on the site deal, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky: “At the end of this week both fighters and the teams will be presented with all the offers and options on the table, which there will be multiple ones.

“There will be around three or four offers presented to both camps this weekend and then it’s over to them and the teams to discuss which one we want to take.

“Two fights this year. It is a summer fight. That’s everything we’re working towards and as confident as ever that this gets done.

“I know that there are some negative people out there and people that believe we can’t pull it off, but we spend a lifetime pulling things off, and I believe we will get this done, and I believe you will see this fight in the summer.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
767
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
766
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
756
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
733
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
725
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
656
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
614
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
609
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top