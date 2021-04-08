LATEST

Tyson Fury posts cryptic Tweet as deadline to secure Anthony Joshua fight looms

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s teams are trying to thrash out a deal

Tyson Fury appeared to goad Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn on Twitter as the deadline approaches to secure a site for their fight.

For the first time in history, the chance for two heavyweights champions to fight for all four major world titles is agonisingly close.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s teams are trying to thrash out a deal

Getty

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s teams are trying to thrash out a deal

Fury, who holds the WBC and Ring Magazine titles, has called for a fight with Joshua for years and wants to take the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles from his British rival.

Eddie Hearn announced last month both sides have agreed a deal for a two-fight deal to take place this year.

However, a source from Top Rank (Fury’s US co-promoter) revealed to ESPN that this is dependent on the site deal.

It was previously known that the camps would still have to agree on the host country and date for the bout, with talks already deep into resolving this issue.

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

Hearn promotes Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Hearn promotes Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles

But the source explained: “It’s pending, finding a site and a date that’s acceptable to both.

“We have 30 days from the signing, or the deal could go away.”

It seems as though Fury’s Tweet could be in reference to this, with Hearn admitting he wanted to get a site deal sorted within a month.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Hearn told ESPN.

Fury posted this on Twitter, suggesting there are just three days left to agree a site deal

@Tyson_Fury (Twitter)

Fury posted this on Twitter, suggesting there are just three days left to agree a site deal

Fury is currently training with assistant coach Andy Lee before head trainer Sugar Hill Steward comes over from America

Fury is currently training with assistant coach Andy Lee before head trainer Sugar Hill Steward comes over from America

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part.

“Speaking for myself, Anthony and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months and I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
772
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
769
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
760
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
736
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
729
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
685
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
661
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
617
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
612
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top