Tyson Fury posts cryptic Tweet as deadline to secure Anthony Joshua fight looms

Tyson Fury appeared to goad Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn on Twitter as the deadline approaches to secure a site for their fight.

For the first time in history, the chance for two heavyweights champions to fight for all four major world titles is agonisingly close.

Fury, who holds the WBC and Ring Magazine titles, has called for a fight with Joshua for years and wants to take the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles from his British rival.

Eddie Hearn announced last month both sides have agreed a deal for a two-fight deal to take place this year.

However, a source from Top Rank (Fury’s US co-promoter) revealed to ESPN that this is dependent on the site deal.

It was previously known that the camps would still have to agree on the host country and date for the bout, with talks already deep into resolving this issue.

But the source explained: “It’s pending, finding a site and a date that’s acceptable to both.

“We have 30 days from the signing, or the deal could go away.”

It seems as though Fury’s Tweet could be in reference to this, with Hearn admitting he wanted to get a site deal sorted within a month.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Hearn told ESPN.

@Tyson_Fury (Twitter) Fury posted this on Twitter, suggesting there are just three days left to agree a site deal

Fury is currently training with assistant coach Andy Lee before head trainer Sugar Hill Steward comes over from America

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part.

“Speaking for myself, Anthony and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months and I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.”