Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date: Latest news on location and time for heavyweight title clash with contracts for two-fight deal confirmed

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to clash this year

It’s the fight every boxing fan wants to see and Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua WILL HAPPEN this year.

Joshua produced a stunning win to end 2020 as IBF, WBA and WBO champion by beating Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena in stunning fashion.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to clash this year

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to clash this year

AJ welcomed a fight with Fury in the aftermath of his superb victory and the first part of the year has seen much speculation about when it might take place.

The Gypsy King, who claimed his own incredible win in 2020 against Deontay Wilder to take the WBC strap, is now ready to take on his British rival in 2021.

An announcement on the heavyweight title fight has been made but questions remain over the details of the historic match-up…

Contents hide
1 Fury vs Joshua: When could it happen?
1.1 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury predictions: Mike Tyson, Wladimir Klitschko and more on who wins heavyweight showdown
2 Fury vs Joshua: What has been said?
2.1 John Fury insists Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury contract ‘means NOTHING without date and venue’ as dad casts doubt on heavyweight showdown
3 Fury vs Joshua: Where could it happen?
3.1 Intriguing Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury undercard plan being considered by Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum

Fury vs Joshua: When could it happen?

Fury and Joshua have agreed a two-fight deal but details over the date and location have not been confirmed yet.

All the talk from both camps has been aiming at a date in late June or early July with the rematch then coming around Christmas.

Eddie Hearn has said an exact date and venue for boxing’s most highly-anticipated fight will be confirmed by the end of this week.

The Matchroom promoter did not give too much away but confidently announced on Good Friday: “I think end of next week it will be done.”

The financial terms will likely state that the first bout will be a 50/50 purse split, while the rematch will be a 60/40 split in favour of whomever wins the first.

The fight will be to unify the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles and is set to be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury predictions: Mike Tyson, Wladimir Klitschko and more on who wins heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua destroyed Kubrat Pulev in December

Matchroom

Anthony Joshua destroyed Kubrat Pulev in December

Fury vs Joshua: What has been said?

The huge fight was officially confirmed by promoter Hearn on Monday, March 15 as he told ESPN: “We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month.

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.

“I actually feel we’ve done the hard part.

“Speaking for myself, Anthony and his team at 258 management, I know how hard we’ve worked hard these last couple of months and I just feel that this fight is so big it’s not a difficult sell.

“We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites.

“The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, eastern Europe and America.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing and one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself.”

John Fury insists Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury contract ‘means NOTHING without date and venue’ as dad casts doubt on heavyweight showdown

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in February 2020

Getty Images – Getty

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in February 2020

Fury vs Joshua: Where could it happen?

British fans would clearly love the bout to be held in the UK with Wembley an outside candidate.

But money will be a determining factor in the superstar showdown, with Warren conceding to Miracle that the UK will likely miss out on hosting the event.

Hearn previously named Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, America and China as possible options, though Saudi Arabia is the favourite to host the super fight.

The ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 lockdown will also play a pivotal part in where the fight could take place.

Regarding the location, Fury’s co-promoter in the US, Arum, said: “The appropriate place would’ve been the United Kingdom.

“But with the restrictions and uncertainty, we’re looking for a site someplace else – be it the Mid-East or Asia.

“And I’m sure that once we get this document signed, we’ll jointly be able to select the site and get it announced.”

Hearn has offered some insight to where the fight could take place, saying: “You break them up into probably May, June, and then November, December [for the rematch].

“I think it’s about where and of course they’re two British heavyweight world champions, and if one of those fights at least didn’t take place in the UK it would be a shame.

“I know ultimately people think it’s my decision but it’s really not. We will take all the offers that will come from all around the world and present them to both teams and both fighters.

“Ultimately, normally, the biggest offer wins.”

Intriguing Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury undercard plan being considered by Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum

