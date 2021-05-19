LATEST

U.S. Stock Futures Slip With Tech Leading Losses – The Wall Street Journal

U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday, pointing to further losses after a volatile period for major indexes.

Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 1.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 shed 1.2% in morning trade, dragged down by declines in utilities and communication services sectors.

Iliad fell 3.8% for a two-day losing streak.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 was down 1.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly fell as France’s CAC 40 lost 1.1%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 was down 0.7% and Germany’s DAX dropped 1.2%.

The euro was up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.22 whereas the Swiss franc and the British pound were broadly flat against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude declined 1.1% to $67.98 a barrel. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,871.30 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.080% and the U.K. 10-year gilts yield strengthened to 0.889%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to 1.657% from 1.641% on Tuesday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.3% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%.

