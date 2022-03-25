LATEST

U.S. Ties Mexico as World Cup Remains Just Out of Reach

Posted on
U.S. Ties Mexico as World Cup Remains Just Out of Reach

MEXICO CITY – There is a tendency among professional athletes and coaches, when faced with the hype of high-stakes competition, to downplay their sense of opportunity.

A big game, they might say, is really just another game. It is futile to look forward to difficult trials; Better to go one day at a time.

But when the United States men’s soccer team gathered this week to prepare for its final three qualification games for the 2022 World Cup, coach Greg Berhalter was uncharacteristically blunt with his staff.

“It’s probably the biggest week of our lives as professional coaches,” Berhalter said as he told him. “It’s just being honest.”

On Thursday in Mexico City, Berhalter and his team began a set of matches – three of them in three countries – that…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top