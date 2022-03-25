U.S. Ties Mexico as World Cup Remains Just Out of Reach

MEXICO CITY – There is a tendency among professional athletes and coaches, when faced with the hype of high-stakes competition, to downplay their sense of opportunity.

A big game, they might say, is really just another game. It is futile to look forward to difficult trials; Better to go one day at a time.

But when the United States men’s soccer team gathered this week to prepare for its final three qualification games for the 2022 World Cup, coach Greg Berhalter was uncharacteristically blunt with his staff.

“It’s probably the biggest week of our lives as professional coaches,” Berhalter said as he told him. “It’s just being honest.”