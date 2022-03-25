MEXICO CITY – Jordan Payfolk fell on the grass and covered his face with his hands as the final whistle sounded late Thursday.

Payfolk, striker on the United States men’s soccer team, was tired, to be sure. He and his teammates fought to a 0–0 draw against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, a commendable result at a height that could leave even elite athletes gasping for air.

But, more than that, the payfolk seemed to be crestfold. About 20 minutes earlier he had missed a brilliant opportunity from point-blank range by slamming an open goal so wide that everyone in the stadium, fans on both sides, gasped in surprise.

What made it even harder to believe was that Christian Pulisic, in the first half, missed a certain opportunity of his own from a terrifyingly similar spot, whipping…