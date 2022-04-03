U18s report: Leeds United 6-1 Burnley

U18s Premier League North
Leeds United 6 (McGrath 22′, 74′, Gray 36′, Thomas 45′, Andreucci 60′, Picksley 89′)
burnley 1 (Smyth-Ferguson 79′)
Leeds: Christy (GK), Dibo (Picksley 54′), Spencer, Ferguson, Littlewood, Coleman (C), McGrath, Snowdon Thomas (Godden 78′), Gray (Andrew 59′) Carroll. Subscription not used: Ombang (GK), Buchan.
burnley: Casper (GK), Sweeney, Brian (Bates 75′), Bowers (C), Oloped, James, Atalucu, Patchford, Tiofo (Pickup 45′), Vaughan (Smyth-Ferguson 59′), Behan. Subscription not used: Yilla-Robinson, Wayne.
venue: thorp arch
booked: Sweeney, Patchford (Burnley)
Scott Gardner’s side were looking to bounce back from their recent defeat against Manchester United in this Under-18 Premier League North clash, while Burnley continued to…
