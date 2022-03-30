U19: Belgium bow to Italy and bid goodbye to Euro

The Italians knew how to strike at the right time.

In the end, the deal was very easy for Wesley Sonk’s U19: defeating Italy to qualify for the rest of the competition, the Euro next June. For this duel, the team looks great with the presence of Lavia, Oyen, Sandra and Nogoy.

But it all started badly, very badly for the Belgians: it took only 9 minutes for Ganto to open the scoring after a poor placement by the Belgian defense (9′, 0-1). In the process, the Belgians try to counterattack by either Sandra or Oyen, but without actually being dangerous. What was to happen: Just before the break, a free kick from the right found Ambrosino’s header for the second goal (45’+1, 0-2).

At this point in the match, it takes a real feat to validate the ticket for qualification, a feat that will not come so far as the Italian team will manage the second period well. So this is the end…