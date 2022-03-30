UAE booked Australia’s play-off, Vietnam created history

Four automated flights were booked for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Only one thing mattered on the final day of the third round of Asian qualifying: who would win the three-nation battle to face Australia in June’s AFC play-off, a tunnel through which the winners would enter the Intercontinental Play-off. The United Arab Emirates had destiny in its own hands, but with the Republic of Korea providing the opposition, the general consensus was that they would rely on favors from elsewhere. In contrast, 19-year-old Hareb Abdullah made his first international debut…