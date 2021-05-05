Uber, Ironhack partner to award $100,000 in tech scholarships – The Capitolist

Uber announced a program on Wednesday to offer $100,000 in scholarships for drivers and delivery people who use the Uber network in the Sunshine State.

The partnership with Ironhack, a top-ranked tech school, will grant Florida drivers, delivery people, and their families a way to break into the tech industry. The fund consists of 50 scholarships ranging from $1,000 – $5,000 and aims to enable career changers without prior technical knowledge to start a career in tech. The Uber x Ironhack Tech Scholarship will improve access to tech education by providing $100,000 towards enrollment at Ironhack for drivers and delivery people in Florida who want to break into the field.

As Florida becomes the next tech hub, affordable and accessible tech education remains a key driver in workforce development. By training in the most in-demand tech fields, Uber and Ironhack say their partnership will help address the current talent gap and support the influx of companies relocating.

“Uber is delighted to once again be partnering with Ironhack to give drivers and delivery people who use the Uber network an opportunity to improve or learn new skills,” said Javier Correoso, Senior Manager Public Affairs, Uber. “The expansion of this partnership provides an additional opportunity for earners to join the growing Florida Tech Community.”

Ironhack, a coding bootcamp headquartered in Miami with campuses throughout Europe and Latin America, continues to pave the way for the coding industry to fill the industry’s employment gap for underrepresented groups and women. Ironhack’s educational programs provide students with the technical training and industry introductions they need to be employable after graduation.

Every student gets access to the most in-demand digital skills through live and hands-on training and can build the foundation to transform their career and become a developer, a UX/UI designer, or a data analyst regardless of their previous experience. Courses are remote-live or in-person out of the Miami campus.

Since 2017, the company has partnered with top-tier tech companies to award more than $1.5M in scholarships to those in need or underrepresented groups. More than 8,000 of its graduates now have careers at Fortune 500 companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Uber, and more. Of their US graduates, 34 percent are women, and 62 percent identify as Black or Hispanic.

“This is our 3rd year partnering with Uber to offer scholarships to their drivers and riders. By removing some financial barriers for those in need, it gives a second shot at a new career. We believe that practical skills training, a supportive global community and career development programs can give everyone, regardless of their education or employment history, the ability to write their stories through technology,” said Lisa Nuessle, Ironhack General Manager.

For more information on the scholarship, click here.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related