UBI Teacher Login – KVS UBI Fee Login @ epay.unionbankofindia portal

Step by step guide for UBI teacher login – KVS UBI Fee login @ epay.unionbankofindia.co.in

We all know that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is the organized body of most central government schools in the country. KVS was first established as a ‘Kendriya Vidyalaya’, but was later renamed as Kendriya Vidya Sangathan. Its main objective is to develop educational institutions under it, which strives to develop students. However, the management of fee payment and financial transactions is a primary concern for a large body like KVS. Thus it partnered with Union Bank of India to collect online fees and other related services.

Through this article, teachers can learn the UBI teacher login online process on the official portal epay.unionbankofindia.co.in.

UBI Teacher Login – KVS UBI Fee Login

This article explains the online process of UBI teacher login, features, KVS UBI charges, and teacher login on the official portal.

Features of UBI e-pay portal

Let us see the features of the KVS UBI Portal as explained below.

United Bank of India takes care of the entire online fee collection process of all schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

UBI provides provision for payment both offline and online.

Through this portal, stakeholders, parents, students of KVS can easily pay through credit card or debit card of UBI or any other bank.

The stakeholders / parents / students of KVS can also pay at their homes by internet banking or mobile banking.

United Bank of India provides an automatic calculation of the fee of every student.

Step by step guide for KVS UBI teacher @ epay.unionbankofindia.gov.in

Let us see step by step procedure for login on UBI KVS portal for teachers.

Go to the official portal of KVS UBI.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Enter login ID, password and captcha code.

Click on the login button.

It then takes the online user down to the dashboard.

Teachers can inspect the Home, Students, MISC, Reports, Change Password and Sign Out sections at the top of the newly opened page.

The concerned teacher can click on the option of the student and can do the following activities like data entry, verify / modify and deactivate / activate the existing and new admissions of the students.

For example, teachers can click on the verification / revision section and update the details of the students, as shown below.

The teacher can print the TC by selecting a miscellaneous section.

Teachers can click on the report and view student reports, discounts, miscellaneous, payments and quarterly reports.

In addition, teachers can also secure their accounts by selecting the change password.

They can sign out of the portal by clicking on the signout button.

Procedure for online payment of KVS fee through UBI link login

See the online process for paying fees through the UBI link. This process is for students / parents who want to pay the fee online.

Click on the link: Click here for online payment.

It then takes the applicant online to the page below.

Enter your specific student ID, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on the login button.

After this, the applicant lands on the new web page below.

It displays the details of the student along with the make payment option.

Click on Make Payment option.

It redirects parents / students to the payment gateway page below.

Applicants can choose any payment mode and continue the payment process.

This opens the acknowledgment receipt given below once the fee payment is completed.

Applicants can download and take a printout of this for future references.

UBI E-Payments Official Portal

Help Center:

Union Bank of India, Saket Branch,

A – 2/92 Saket, New Delhi – 110017

IP – 545802, Telephone: 011-29552032 / 33

Email: [email protected]

UBI Teacher Login – KVS UBI Fee Login FAQ FAQ

What is the full form of KVS with respect to the following article? KVS stands for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan which deals with the following article. What are the months in which Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects fees? The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects quarterly fees in January, April, July and October. What are the different ways of paying fees through Union Bank of India? There are various payment modes through Union Bank such as online payment, invoice payment, payment through mobile banking, payment through POS. I want to download the KVS Fee Challan online on the portal. How can I do this online on the portal? Applicants can download the KVS Fee Challan online by visiting the link: https://epay.unionbankofindia.co.in/kvchallan/default.aspx.