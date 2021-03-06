UBI Teacher Login: UBI Free KVS Log on epay.unionbankofindia portal

Today we will tell you about UBI teacher login, KVS UBI FreeLogin in detail in this article. epay.unionbankofindia.co.in portal. You must have heard about the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan which is also known as KVS. It is an organization of government schools that is found in most cities of the country. Earlier KVS was called Kendriya Vidyalaya. But due to the expansion of these schools in future, it was given the form of an organization and its full name was changed to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The goal of KVS is to develop all educational institutions under it and try to develop students studying in them. For large bodies such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, fee payment is a major problem to manage financial transactions. That is why he has formed a partnership with Union Bank of India for all these works. That is, Union Bank of India does its work to collect online fees and other related services in these schools. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also created an online Kvs login Facilitation for teachers so that teachers can get all the information related to it easily. Teachers can complete this process by visiting the official portal of Union Bank of India, epay.unionbankofindia.co.in, Via UBI teacher login.

epay.unionbankofindia.co.in ubi teacher login 2021

KVS was earlier established as a 'Kendriya Vidyalaya', but was later renamed as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Its main objective is to create an educational foundation under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, which strives to build understanding.

Despite this, the administration of expenditure installment and monetary exchange is a necessary concern for a huge body like KVS. It therefore collected online fees and other related arrangements in association with Union Bank of India. Through this article, instructors can get acquainted with UBI teacher login online interaction at authority entry epay.unionbankofindia.co.in.

KVS login features

The KVS login includes the following features:

The United Bank of India takes care of the online fee collection process of all schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

UBI provides payment both offline and online.

Through this portal, stakeholders, parents, students of KVS can easily pay through UBI or any other bank’s credit card or debit card.

The stakeholders / parents / students of KVS can also make payments in their homes through internet banking or mobile banking.

United Bank of India provides an automatic calculation of the fee of every student.

UBI teacher login process

If you are a teacher in KVS, then you can login KVS teacher by following steps:

First of all, you have to go official website Of KVS UBI. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website you can see Login Form Where you have to enter your login ID and password.

Where you have to enter your login ID and password. Now fill the captcha code in the captcha code box and press the login button.

After pressing the login button you will be redirected to the dashboard with options for Home, Student, MISC, Reports, Change Password and Sign Out.

By clicking on the student option you can perform tasks like data entry, verify / modify and deactivate / activate and activate the new admission accounts of the students.

To update the details of the students, you can click on the update of the details of the students and by clicking on the Miscellaneous section you can print the TC.

To check the student report, click on the report option Discount, Miscellaneous, Payments and Quarterly Reports.

Similarly, you can do further work with the available options.

Pay KVS Fee Through UBI Link Login

You can pay the KVS fee with the following steps through UBI link login:

First of all, you have to go official website Of KVS UBI. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Click here for online payment“. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you have to enter your Unique Student ID and Date of Birth .

. Now fill the captcha code in the captcha code box and press the login button.

Now on this page you can see the details of the student along with the make payment option.

After clicking on the link you will be redirected to the payment gateway page and you can select the payment mode.

Complete the payment process and after successful payment processing you will get an acknowledgment receipt.

You can download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

contact information

If you have any query or doubt related to epay.unionbankofindia.co.in, you can contact the authorities by the following contact details:

Union Bank of India, Saket Branch,

A – 2/92 Saket, New Delhi – 110017

Ip – 545802,

Phone: 011-29552032 / 33

E-mail: [email protected]

What is the full form of KVS for the accompanying article?

KVS represents Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan which manages the accompanying article.

What are the months in which Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan spends?

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan collects quarterly expenses in January, April, July and October.

What are the different ways of spending through Union Bank of India?

There are different installment modes through Union Bank through online installment, receipt installment, installment through versatile banking, installment through POS.

I need to download the KVS Fee Challan online upon entry. How can I do this online at Gateway?

Candidates can download the KVS Fee Challan by going to the online connection: https://epay.unionbankofindia.co.in/kvchallan/default.aspx.