Ubisoft at E3: A new Prince of Persia, Skull & Bones, Immortal Fenyx Rising 2 ... Rumors abound

According to insider and journalist Tom Henderson, Ubisoft would present a big conference on the sidelines of E3 with lots of games including a new Prince of Persia, a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising, Skull and Bones…

Tom Henderson, renowned insider and journalistpublished an article on Xfire. He declares that, according to the information he has and the various rumors heard, Ubisoft will organize a pre-E3 conference during which around twenty titles will be presented. Among them, expected titles and others still unannounced.

I didn’t include Ubisoft’s Star Wars game here because I think that’s probably the furthest title from release and we’re probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 21, 2022

Below, the list of titles that Tom Henderson announces in this conferencewith the information available to him.

Prince of Persia

Tom Henderson ad a new Prince of Persia game, which would not be the remake of the Sands of Time that we have already heard of. This would be a 2.5 D game and notably inspired by the Ori license, a popular and modern platform game franchise. According to Henderson, Ubisoft Montepellier is actively working on the development of the title. No other information on the title for the moment.

Skull and Bones

According to Henderson, Ubisoft has recently opened applications for public testing on Skull and Bones, which already seem to satisfy the editor. Ubisoft’s multiplayer title has seen its course and direction clearly defined and identified by the publisher in recent months. It will be a exclusively naval combat game. We can expect from see it come out in the year, according to Henderson. We are waiting for news during the conference, and possibly an official release announcement.

Immortals Fenyx Rising 2

If he didn’t call it that in his article, Henderson talks about a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising. He explains that Ubisoft has been very satisfied with the sales of Immortals Fenyx Risingand launched a sequel in development at Ubisoft Quebec. The studio recently hired, while the title is still in pre-production phase.

Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora is eagerly awaited by fans of the Avatar universe. Ubisoft will show more during its conference, since Tom Henderson claims that a trailer is already ready for the title. Massive Entertainment reportedly recently started QA testing externally, which suggests that the title will be released this year, as expected. As a reminder, it will be an action game in an open world, and plans to expand the universe of films.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Prince of Persia will have a place of choice during the conference, since Tom Henderson announces a new Prince of Persia game but also the already announced remake of the mythical The Sands of Time. Still in development, the project would have been revised several times because of fan feedback when it was announced in late 2020. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is developed by Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune.

Assassin’s Creed Rift

According to the first information we had on Assassin’s Creed Rift in Februarywill not be not a big RPG in an open world like the most recent episodes. It should be a game more focused on stealth. We will play it Basim Ibn Ishaq, character seen in Valhalla. Initially, the project was a DLC for Valhalla, transformed into a full-fledged game (as Far Cry: Blood Dragon had been for Far Cry 3). Assassin’s Creed Rift should be released in early 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

The most important project for the sequel to the Assassin’s Creed franchise is Assassin’s Creed Infinity. We are told a game-service bringing together all future opuses d’Assassin’s Creed, planned for 2024-2025. It will therefore be the result of the work of several studios, starting with Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec. The Animus will therefore be a real hub bringing together games in the series. The title still leaves many questions unanswered, and may give us more information at this conference.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline

Ghost Recon Frontline has so far not really convinced those who played it, after closed test phases. The title received significant reviews for two main reasons: the game would be a unoriginal battle-royale, and especially its link with NFTs. Indeed, Ghost Recon Frontline would be the main ship of the technologie NFT chez Ubisoft. Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, this FPS free-to-play currently has no release window.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland

The Division Heartland would be almost ready to go outwe are waiting for the my-2022. The game has already been tested by a few lucky ones, it will be a free-to-play FPS developed by Red Storm Entertainment. It will also be a multiplayer FPS of which we still know very little apart from its economic model and that it will be released on PC, consoles and cloud-gaming platforms.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Mobile

The Division Mobile will be released after The Division Heartland and new content for The Division Heartland. Planned for smartphones, the game will be an ambitious title for this medium. We don’t yet know what the title will look like, but Henderson is talking about a “commercialized mobile game”, which would imply that it’s not not a free-to-play like the majority of mobile games, but a paid title.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

the remake of the very first opus of Splinter Cell was announced a few months ago. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, it is still at the very beginning of its development, explains Henderson. He expects a CGI trailer at Ubisoft’s pre-E3 conference. Splinter Cell Remake would be expected for 2024-2025.

XDefiant

XDefiant is another free-to-play multiplayer FPS part of the Tom Clancy universe (even if the mention “Tom Clancy’s” has been removed from the name of the project), planned for a date still unknown on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Stadia. Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, the game is currently in QA test. The game is helmed by former Call of Duty executive producer Mark Rubin. No release window yet for this game.

The Crew 3

Currently named Orlando Projectthe suite de The Crew will turn on a whole new engine dedicated to driving. Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower in Lyon, the title would be in development for a while (it was announced in pre-alpha in September). The game would feature a 100 player game modeand would situate its action in Hawaii. Henderson believes the title could be officially announced this year, so possibly at this conference.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is developed by Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris is will be the sequel to the Kingdom Battle episode. Announced at the last E3, we are told that the fights will be very different from those of the first opus. The game should be released this yearso we can expect to see a glimpse of it during the conference.

roller champions

Everyone has already played it, but the game is not officially released yet! In effect, roller champions would be ready for launchaccording to Tom Henderson, but did not no official release date yet. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the free-to-play multiplayer game should officially be released later this year. We therefore expect to see it during the conference, either for its release date or to present the next content to come if it is already released at that time.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Announced many years ago, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has become an Arlesian, a project that is almost no longer expected. But Henderson believes that Ubisoft has put so much money into the project that it has become unthinkable to see it abandoned. The question of whether the game will be discussed during the conference remains open, Henderson is not very optimistic in his article.

Just Dance 2023, Assassin’s Creed VR, Splinter Cell VR, The Settlers, Rocksmith +

Other games should be discussed during the conference according to Tom Henderson. Just Dance 2023, Ubisoft’s annual title often launches their conference of E3, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it at this year’s. Another musical game could be presented there, Rocksmith + the new installment in the series of games to teach you how to handle a guitar. Henderson also talks about a new, unannounced Assassin’s Creed mobile game. Above all, we expect to have news fromAssassin’s Creed VRfrom Splinter Cell VR which could be presented by Ubisoft or Sony, during a conference on the PS VR 2 thinks Tom Henderson. Finally, the reboot of the famous series of management games The Settlers will probably be shown during this conference.

Source : Xfire

According to Tom Henderson, the Ubisoft conference should take place before E3.

About Star Wars by Ubisoft Massive