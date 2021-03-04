UC Davis vs. Idaho Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

UC Davis Aggies vs. Idaho Vandals Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Loading...

UC Davis vs. Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Location: Kibi Dome, Moscow, ID

Network: Pluto TV

Loading...

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Loading...

UC Davis (0-0) vs. Idaho (1-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on FCS, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why would uc davis win

Head coach Dan Hawkins has a good team following a mediocre comeback and in the disappointing 2019 O Clash and D did not allow Slack to take well over 400 yards per game.

Loading...

The offensive line should be a plus and the passing attack must be pushed 300 yards against an Idaho defense that allowed 339 yards through the air for Eastern Washington in a 28–21 vandal victory.

Loading...

There was and little to no running game from Idaho, but …

Loading...

Why idaho will win

The Vandals defense came in with a strong performance last week. It’s not like Eastern Washington committed to a run, but it grounded it more often than the Vandals and outside of two good runs, nothing worked.

Loading...

Hayden Hutten had a huge six-catch, 138-yard, one-day score for the Idaho passing game to keep things on pace, and now Mike Boodry has one game under his belt and wins one of them. Of. In this early part of the FCS spring season, just a little bit of experience matters.

Loading...

What is going to happen

The Aggies had the talent to be just as strong in 2018, and Idaho is still a question mark after a stunning win over Eastern Washington. It’s a similar game that lands on mistakes, and UC Davis will make a few more of them on the road.

Loading...

UC Davis vs. Idaho Prediction, Line

Idaho 27, UC Davis 23

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Idaho-3.5, RPM: 55

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film

1: Tom and Jerry