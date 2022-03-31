UCI rules that trans athletes cannot participate in Emily Bridges National Omnium Championships

Trans female cyclist Emily Bridges will not compete in the National Omnium Championships on Sunday following a decision by cycling’s governing body, the UCI.

a Statement released by British Cycling on Wednesday evening, stating that “under them” [the UCI’s] Current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event”.

Bridges was supposed to take part in the championship this weekend, but the UCI has officially stated that her participation is not allowed as she is still registered with them as a male cyclist, and therefore as a female. I cannot compete in the U.S. until they have a male UCI ID. ends.

The British Cycling statement said the body accepted the UCI’s decision, but they “fully recognize its disappointment with today’s decision”.

It read: “At British Cycling, we believe that …