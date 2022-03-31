UCI rules that trans athletes cannot participate in Emily Bridges National Omnium Championships

UCI rules that trans athletes cannot participate in Emily Bridges National Omnium Championships

Trans female cyclist Emily Bridges will not compete in the National Omnium Championships on Sunday following a decision by cycling’s governing body, the UCI.

a Statement released by British Cycling on Wednesday evening, stating that “under them” [the UCI’s] Current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event”.


Read Full News