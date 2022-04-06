UCL and AWS partner to launch Digital Innovation Center

University College London (UCL) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are joining forces to launch a center for digital innovation.
The center, hosted at the IDEAlondon Technology Hub, will help healthcare and education organizations accelerate digital innovation and address global issues across sectors.
It sent its first call for engagement through impact acceleratorA program offered by UCL and AWS that aims to promote startups by providing mentoring, education and funding initiatives.
to successful applicants UCL Center for Digital Innovation (CDI) Support to build product prototypes or assist in designing it for scalability if one already exists. AWS will also provide an AWS credit of up to $500,000 (£370,000) per year to help with prototype development and new…
