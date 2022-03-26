UCLA Bruins vs. UNC Tar Heels NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

PHILADELPHIA – After a week’s wait, the Bruins and the Tar Heels are finally bringing the battle of blue blood to court.

4 seed UCLA men’s basketball (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12) takes on No. 8 seed North Carolina (26-9, 15-5 ACC) Friday night in Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The two sides have combined for 17 national titles, one of which the Bruins won in 1968 over the Tar Heels.

This is the third time UCLA and UNC will face each other in March Madness, and the winner of this showdown will advance to the Elite Eight. For a preview of the game, as well as streaming information, betting odds and key stats, check out our story on how the two sides match up.

The All Bruins are tracking down the biggest moments of the night, from highlight reel slam dunks to injuries,…