UCLA Football Schedule 2021, analysis

The UCLA Bruins 2021 football schedule, analysis and what they miss the Pac-12 teams.

UCLA Bruins Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Aug 28 Hawaii

September 4 LSU

September 11 Open Date

September 18 Fresno State

25 September at Stanford

October 2 Arizona State

October 9 in Arizona

October 16 in Washington

October 23 oregon

October 30 in Utah

6 November Open Date

Nov 13 Colorado

November 20 at USC

27 November

UCLA Football Schedule Analysis: Yes, the Bruins get LSU, but it is a home game, as there are movable non-conference dates against Hawaii and Fresno State. This means that the Bruins do not leave California until 9 October. However, it has a payback.

They have to play three road games in four weeks, and the home game in that group is against Oregon. Making matters worse, the Bruins recall Oregon State and Washington State from the north.

On the plus side, USC against Colorado and Cal have a week off before the finishing kick. This means that the team does not have to go to Los Angeles after Halloween.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Oregon State, Washington State