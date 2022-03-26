UCLA Men’s Basketball Assistant Michael Lewis Named Next Ball State Head Coach

While the Bruins are still in the midst of a deep tournament run, one member of the team knows where he will be in a few weeks.

UCLA men’s basketball assistant coach Michael Lewis, who has been part of Mick Cronin’s staff at Westwood since the start of the 2019-2020 season, is moving back home to become the next head coach at Ball State, the Cardinals announced Friday morning. Of. Lewis went to Jasper High School (IN) and became one of the state’s biggest standouts in the mid-1990s when he won Gatorade Player of the Year, and he took things a step further at Hoosier by suiting up for Indiana .

Although Lewis himself is not joining the Hoosiers, he is still going back to his home state after starting his coaching career.

Lewis was on both staff…