LATEST

UCLA Men’s Basketball Assistant Michael Lewis Named Next Ball State Head Coach

Posted on
UCLA Men's Basketball Assistant Michael Lewis Named Next Ball State Head Coach

While the Bruins are still in the midst of a deep tournament run, one member of the team knows where he will be in a few weeks.

UCLA men’s basketball assistant coach Michael Lewis, who has been part of Mick Cronin’s staff at Westwood since the start of the 2019-2020 season, is moving back home to become the next head coach at Ball State, the Cardinals announced Friday morning. Of. Lewis went to Jasper High School (IN) and became one of the state’s biggest standouts in the mid-1990s when he won Gatorade Player of the Year, and he took things a step further at Hoosier by suiting up for Indiana .

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top