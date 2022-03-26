UCLA Men’s Basketball Falls to North Carolina, Caleb Love in Sweet 16

PHILADELPHIA – The Bruins came looking for another win at the City of Brotherly Love and advanced to the Elite Eight.

He may not have left the Wells Fargo center with that win, but he certainly garnered a heavy dose of love.

4 seed UCLA men’s basketball (27-8, 15-5 Pac-12) fell to No. 8 seed North Carolina (27-9, 15-5 ACC) by a final score of 73-66 late Friday night. Tar Heels guard Caleb Love, who was just 1-8 with three points in the first half, scored 30 runs to sink the Bruins.

Whether it was 3-pointers, a second-chance look or a slash for the lane, UCLA and coach Mick Cronin couldn’t find a way to stop Love, and he saw his late lead slip as a result. The Bruins were up to three with under two minutes to go, and they had the lead for the vast majority…