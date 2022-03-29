UConn beat NC State in double OT to enter Women’s Final 4

Article

It took double overtime to get there, but the Paige Buyers are on their way home to try to take Yukon to the national title.

The Buyers scored 23 of their game-high 27 points in the second half, shooting 8-of-9 off the field and 6-of-7 at the free-throw line as the Huskies beat NC State to a 91-87 double. Advance by beating in overtime. In the NCAA Women’s Finals 4 in Minneapolis. Two years ago, the former Hopkins star was a McDonald’s All-American, the No. 1 recruit in the country and didn’t get…