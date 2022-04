UConn to face South Carolina in women’s basketball national championship game

MINNEAPOLIS — A week after the Yukon women’s basketball team lost to South Carolina by 16 points in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship, Husky coach Geno Auriemma put his players through their toughest week of practice.

It was physically demanding. mentally exhausting. Players found themselves in hot tubs and cooling pools after workouts, in dire need of rest and recovery.