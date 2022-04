UConn women’s basketball almost turns complicated season into national title

MINNEAPOLIS – Wrapping a towel over her bowed head, Evina Westbrook walked sadly where UConn women’s basketball players had always only danced, through falling confetti and making her way into an arena tunnel, a hallway at the end Husky’s locker room.

It came just moments after a 64-49 loss to South Carolina in Sunday’s national championship game, an intensely painful moment that marked Pride’s suspension for some time in the coming months.