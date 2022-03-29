UConn women’s basketball team kicks off today for Final Four – NBC Connecticut

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team progresses to the Final Four after a thrilling double overtime win against North Carolina State on Monday night and the team will be celebrated during the send-off on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first double-overtime game in women’s NCAA Tournament history in or after the regional finals, and the win sends the Yukon Women to the 14th straight Final Four.

The game was held in Bridgeport and hometown fans traveled to cheer on the athletes.

Fans can gather on the Yukon campus in Storrs as the Yukon Cheer Team, pep band and Jonathan the Husky as they head to Minneapolis to play Stanford on Friday.