UConn Women’s Basketball vs. South Carolina at the NCAA Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS – The UConn women’s basketball team will play in its 12th national championship game and the first game since 2016 when they face South Carolina on Sunday night.

The matchup will be a mirror to the Husky and Gamecock – a direct comparison of how each team has grown since facing each other in the first month of the season in November at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship in the Bahamas.