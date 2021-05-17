‘Udaan’ serial was seen in the seaside hot look, see photos

Most of you must have watched the television serial Udaan, which has been going on for the last several years.



Let me tell you that the actress who plays the character of Chakor in this serial is none other than Meera Deosthale, who is very much liked by the people, the acting of this actress is really amazing.

Let me know that Meera Deosthale is very bold in real life and she is fond of traveling.

Recently, she has posted some pictures in which she is seen in bold look on the sea shore and white color dresses are being worn on them.