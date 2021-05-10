Udaariyaan 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Fateh recovers

Udaariyaan 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Gurpreet getting a call. She says Fateh got a job in Canada. Jasmin asks Fateh to get up. Tejo and Jasmin cry and pray. Jasmin says I thought he will be happy when he hears he got the job, but he didn’t get up. She asks Tejo to meet him once. Tejo asks Gurpreet to go and take rest. Gurpreet refuses. Tejo says Fateh will gain consciousness by your prayers. Tejo goes to Fateh and cries recalling his words. She says I had no courage, I m feeling scared of losing a friend like you. Gurpreet is at the Gurudwara. Baba blesses her. Tejo says I know how to get you conscious. She gets Jasmin. She says stop this drama, your dream is here, you have to come back. Baba tells about the power of love. Tejo gives Jasmin’s hand in Fateh’s hand. She asks him to hold Jasmin’s hand else she will ask the family to say yes for Varun’s alliance. Baba says three strings will get tangled, three person’s fate will get connected now. Tejo asks Jasmin to come, Fateh won’t listen. Fateh holds Tejo and Jasmin’s hand. They smile. He opens eyes. Jasmin holds him and cries. She says I called you many times, you didn’t listen to me, you got a job in Canada. He asks really. Tejo says yes. He gets happy. They smile. Song plays… Tejo calls Gurpreet and says Fateh got conscious. Gurpreet gets happy.

Khushbeer and Gurpreet come to meet Fateh. They don’t see him. Khushbeer gets Fateh’s letter and gets angry. She asks what happened. She reads the letter. She cries. Bebe says thank God, Fateh got fine, he came from the hospital right. Fateh is at Buzo’s place. He rests. Jasmin gets her finger cut. Tejo asks her to be careful. Satti gets food for them. She asks Jasmin to have food. Jasmin says you all have it, I m feeling sleepy. She goes. Tejo says I will talk to her. Rupy asks why did she refuse to Varun, what is she thinking. Tejo says no, she is moody, everything is fine, don’t worry. Everyone dines.

Khushbeer comes. Gurpreet asks him to come fast. She asks what did police say. Dada ji asks did you give statement that Hooda did this. Khushbeer says yes, did you send food to Fateh, who is with him. Buzo comes and says I came on right time. Khushbeer asks who is with Fateh. He worries for Fateh. Tejo says finally, Jasmin is worried for Fateh. Jasmin says you think I m selfish, I m angry on Fateh’s dad, Fateh had risked his life, his dad sent him back to that small house. Everyone talks about Fateh. Gurpreet says so what if he is alone, he will be punished for his love, don’t talk about him now. She goes. Khushbeer thinks how will Fateh stay alone. Jasmin says I m going to take care of Fateh. Tejo asks her to see the time, its their pind, not Canada. Jasmin asks aren’t you worried for him. Tejo also worries.

No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena