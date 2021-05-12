Udaariyaan 12th May 2021 Written Update: Rupi agrees to Fateh and Jasmine’s marriage

Udaariyaan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Jasmine says to Tejo that all because of Dilraj everyone get to know about this. Tejo says as they say no one can hide a true love from everyone for too long and smiles. Jasmine says to Tejo why she is laughing and says that everyone looked at her weirdly when Tejo talked about Fateh and now Rupi is also upset with them. Tejo says she knows how to convince Rupi and asks Jasmine to take the cooking ingredients. Gurpreet says to everyone that Khushbeer didn’t sleep the whole night and now he is not even in the house and worries saying Fateh is also not here and Khushbeer is acting weirdly.

Amrik comes and says that their drama yesterday had bring any changes in Khushbeer’s behavior. Khushbeer comes and says that he know about their drama and says to Gurpreet that he is upset with Fayeh but now he will eat his favorite dish with Fateh. Fateh comes there with his luggages. Everyone gets happy. Gurpreet asks Fateh what about Jasmine and Canada Job. Fateh says that Khushbeer agreed to everything. Khushbeer sees everyone’s happy face and walks away then recalls Fateh’s words and the way Jasmine acted infront of him.

Tejo says to Rupi in childhood whenever she is upset with him he feed her food and asks him to have the food. Tejo then says that she knows Very well that he is upset with her fir hiding this from him but what she can do that Fateh is her friend and loves Jasmine so much. Rupi says that he is not upset with her for hiding this from him but he is upset with the fact that because of his daughter someone thrown their son out of the house.

Tejo says that everything will be alright and asks him to agree for Jasmine to marry Fateh as they both love eachother. Sukhmini says that live alone can’t bind two family’s together. Tejo says even Fayeh is going to Canada and asks her to be happy. Rupi says that Sukhmini is right and says that he can’t give his daughter to someone whose family members are not happy and don’twant to bless her daughter. Harman says that he have seen Khushbeer and he is too stubborn so he wont accept Jasmine.

Fateh and Anrik talks to Simran through a video call. Simran says that she can’t believe Khushbeer agreed to the marriage. Fateh says after two years finally he cant wait to see Simran. Amrit asks Simran to arrange a huge house fir Fateh and Jasmine. Fateh says that he dont want a huge house but he want the house nearby Simran. Fateh then asks Sinran what happened to her. Simrqn says that she just got emotional and ends the call saying she has some work. Simran says that she can’t let Fateh know about her condition at any cost.

Jasmine in her room says to Tejo that Rupi isnt agreeing and Fateh is not even in his house and he is the one who suffering the most. Tejo smiles and says that finally her sister fallen in love with Fateh and she is happy. Jasminw says that if Khushbeer has a problem with her then she will solve it. Tejo tries to stop her but Jasmine refuses to listen and leaves the room. Tejo worries and says hope this girl don’t create more mess. Jasmine leaves the house and Fateh enters her house.

Fateh asks Abhiraj where is Tejo and Jasmine and says that he wants to share some good news to them. He then sees Satti, Sukhmini and Rupi takes their blessings and asks Where is Tejo and Jasmine. Satti asks Fateh how is he doing. Fateh says that their family members are taking care of him properly so he is good now.

Rupi says to Fateh that they know about the rift between him and his father so asks him not to act. Fateh looks at Tejo and then says that this morning only his father taken him to the house. Fateh then says now that everyone knows everything he asks Rupi to agree to let him marry his daughter. Rupi says if Khushbeer truly accepted him then it’s Fateh’s parents who must have bring this alliance and says that he can’t accept this alliance where the family is not ready to accept his daughter. Rupi then says even if he agrees the thoughts of both Khushbeer and Jasmine will not never get along so asks Fateh to marry to someone else saying that Whoever marries him will be a luckiest girl.

Khushbeer says to his father that he may give in to Fateh’s stubbornness but his heart will never accept Jasmine as his own daughter in law. Then Khushbeer says that Jasmine thinks that Punjab is nothing compared to Canada. Khushbeer’s father says that he agreed to their marriage so he needs to be happy otherwise they may need to face a problem. Khushbeer says that once he give his words to someone he will not back away from that. His father smiles at him and they both hugs at eachother.

Fateh says to Rupi that he totally understands his worries but he have faith that Jasmine will win everyone’s heart and asks him to have faith in his faith. Fateh says that he is a fool, he got over Excited and asked Jasmines hand for marriage and says to Rupi in a two days Khushbeer will come with a marriage proposal that time Rupi can sit with him and clear all his worries and doubts then and there and says even Happiness will get jealous the way Jasmine being happy and it’s his promise. Tejo asks Rupi to agree for this marriage and says that they all know well how Jasmine is and she is firm in going to Canada so it’s better let her marry to Fateh who loves Jasmine the most than someone who they never know how they will treat Jasmine.

Tejo then says to Rupi that he is the one who always says it’s really hard to find a person who truly loves and says Fateh loves Jasmine truly. Rupi gives in and agrees for Fateh and Jasmines marriage. Everyone gets happy. Then Fateh asks Tejo where is Jasmine. Tejo says that she went to meet Khushbeer and decides to ask him why he is treating his own son this way. Fateh says oh no I hope Jasminw will not create more misunderstanding between them. Amrik opens the door of their house. Jasmine enters and asks is anyone here. Khushbeer asks who is this and comes to the hall. Jasmine and Khushbeer looks at eachother.

The episode ends.