Udaariyaan 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Fateh gets a bad news

Udaariyaan 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Jasmin coming to talk to Khushbeer. She falls down. She says I m fine, do you know your son is alone, you don’t pity him, you punish me, what’s Fateh’s mistake, I m really sorry for that day. She holds her ears and does sit ups. She says I didn’t ask him to love me, he fell for me, what’s my mistake, get him home, he loves you all, you all also love him, he is so good, I also love him a lot. Everyone smiles. Jasmin says please uncle, get him home, fine, I will also get stubborn, I will sit here until you get him back. Dada ji laughs. Jasmin says strange, its serious talk, you are laughing. Everyone laughs. Khushbeer says get up, I think you watch many films. She says yes. Khushbeer says you got late in coming. She sees Fateh at the door. She falls down again. Fateh asks are you fine. She says yes, why didn’t you tell me. He says I went to your house,I got to know that you have come here.

Gurpreet says stop it now, no one will make fun of my bahu. Jasmin smiles. She sees everyone. She says it means you have forgiven me, right, Papa ji. Khushbeer recalls her words. He says it doesn’t matter, you are Fateh’s choice, my son is my life. He gets a call. He goes. Jasmin takes everyone’s blessings. Fateh recalls Rupy’s words. Amrik goes to get sweets. Dada ji asks Fateh why is she worried now, get happy. Fateh asks is dad happy. Dada ji says he needs time, everything will be fine. Dada ji feeds sweets to Jasmin. Gurpreet feeds sweets to Fateh. Fateh gets Ravinder’s call. Ravinder asks did you join any company here. Fateh says yes. Ravinder says that company is almost bankrupt, it will shut down in few weeks, this job is gone. Fateh asks what, my life depends on it. Ravinder says company is hiring for their goodwill in market, don’t plan anything. Dadi compliments Jasmin. Gurpreet says Jasmin is very lovely, I want to make her bahu today itself.

Fateh sits. Jasmin asks Dadi will she give her any shagun also. Dadi says I will surely give shagun. Dadi makes her wear bangles and chunri. Jasmin thanks her. Dada ji says this is from my side. She thanks him. Dadi says never remove these bangles, promise me. Jasmin says promise, I will never remove it. Dadi says we will take alliance to Jasmin’s house soon, you have to go to Canada soon. Jasmin says yes, I can’t wait. Khushbeer looks on. Gurpreet says I will talk to Khushbeer, Jasmin tell your family that we are coming tomorrow. Fateh says I will drop her home. They leave. Jasmin says I like your family, I will become best friend of Mahi and Amrik, your dad is arrogant, sorry, I mean angry, I m scared of him, aren’t you scared. He signs no. He thinks if I tell her that my job is in trouble, then her smile will go away.

He says our families are meeting tomorrow, I m worried, something can go wrong, I can’t lose you. She says even I can’t lose you, I love you a lot, I have thought of everything, about our house and car, you have to pamper me, Tejo won’t be there. She gets Tejo’s call. She says she will die old, I will go now, bye. She goes. Fateh says I wish your happiness doesn’t catch bad sight. Satti wards bad sight from Jasmin.

Jasmin asks why is everyone staring at me. Abhiraj jokes on her. Jasmin shows shagun. She says Fateh’s family is coming tomorrow, Fateh’s Biji gave the bangles in shagun. Satti asks are you telling this now. Lovely says we have to make arrangements. Rupy says they are rich people. Tejo comes and make Bebe wear goggles and coat. She says get ready to go to Canada. Bebe cries happily. She says Jasmin fulfilled my dream, she will go to Canada with one who loves her a lot. Jasmin says I also love him, I mean our dream will get fulfilled soon. Bebe asks will you forget us. Jasmin says never, you think I will do this, Fateh and I will find Bua first.

Fateh talks to Simran. He asks her to call her husband, its urgent. She says he has gone to office, he had much work, send me details, I will find out. He says he can tell about it well, if I lose this job, then I will lose Jasmin. She says don’t worry, I will talk to him when he comes home. He thanks her. She ends call and cries. She says I wish I could tell you the truth. Its morning, Fateh does boxing. Amrik says you will get another job. Fateh asks how can I hide this big thing. Amrik says its not confirmed that you lost the job. Fateh says I will go and tell the truth to Jasmin. He gets a call from company. Lady says its just rumours spread by rival company, our company isn’t shutting down. Fateh gets happy and hugs Amrik.

Tejo jokes about Fateh. She says he smokes and drinks. Jasmin says he doesn’t touch cigarette and alcohol, he has no flaws. Tejo says there is a problem, his dad. Fateh says Jasmin’s family want to go to Canada, I don’t want any problem between dad and them. Tejo says Khushbeer is ready to make Jasmin his bahu, he has done a lot for our pind, he loves his punjab, no one will chant about Canada, Khushbeer’s decision shouldn’t change. Everyone agrees. Dada ji says I will handle Khushbeer, don’t worry. Tejo calls Fateh and asks all set. He asks will everything get fine. She says yes, all the best. She prays.

No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena