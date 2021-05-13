Udaariyaan 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Khushbeer meets Jasmin’s family

Udaariyaan 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Khushbeer and everyone meet Jasmin’s family. Khushbeer observes the house. He sees their craze for Canada. Fateh signs Jasmin and smiles. Khushbeer says when children take decision themselves, then elders have to bless them, their happiness is our happiness. Gurpreet says we are very happy, Jasmin is so lovely, tell me how did you like Fateh. Satti says we like him a lot. Bebe says he stood with us in our tough times. Rupy says yes, he is really good, its your upbringing. Harman asks do you like Jasmin. Amrik says we like her a lot. Jasmin signs Fateh to come aside. He signs about family. He goes to her. She gives him laddoos. She says its special for you, because you are special. He says then feed it by your hands. She looks at everyone.

She feeds by her hands. Dada ji says we should ask the children as well. Everyone sees them having sweets at a corner. They laugh. Tejo asks Jasmin if its her yes. Jasmin says yes, Fateh will get Canada visa now, sorry. Dilraj says you can’t keep silent. Dada ji says now we should decide the date. Gurpreet gets shagun. Gurpreet gifts a diamond necklace to Jasmin. Satti gives a silver coin to Fateh. They do the shagun ritual. Jasmin hugs Gurpreet. Gurpreet asks will you keep my Fateh happy. Jasmin nods. Satti blesses Fateh.

Dilraj records their discussion. Gurpreet says we will fix the date in a week. Dadi says yes, then Fateh has to go to Canada in a month. Gurpreet asks them to come to her house to fix the date. They have sweets. Rupy and Harman say that Jasmin is lucky to get married in your house, we never thought she will marry in a big family. Khushbeer says it would have been good if things happened as person thought. Rupy thinks Khushbeer isn’t happy with the alliance.

Fateh talks to Abhiraj. Abhiraj says I thought you are after Tejo, I had a bet with Navraj. Tejo scolds them. They have a laugh. Amrik says I got much beaten up by Tejo. Tejo says sorry, I won’t scold you much next time. He says its okay. She says it was a misunderstanding because of Fateh. They laugh. Fateh says she is my best friend. Satti asks Tejo to take breakfast. Fateh stops Tejo and says thanks, everything happened because of you. She says I have seen Maine Pyaar Kiya, no sorry and no thanks, you are my best friend first. They laugh. He says we will always be bet friend. He says Jasmin and you will go to Canada, who will keep friendship with me, its cheating, what will I do here alone. He says I won’t go if you say. She says then don’t go. He says tell your sister. Bebe says Tejo is the life of our family. Dadi says Fateh is our life. Bebe says they are ready for other’s betterment, they have a unique relation. Khushbeer says you would have heard my thoughts, our soil is our mum, its our duty to do something for our country, every parent should teach this to this children. Tejo asks shall I get water or ice. Rupy says no, thanks. She goes. Khushbeer says Tejo is sensible and mature. Rupy says she is my pride, she is my friend. Harman says she is our life, family matters the most to her. Khushbeer asks why did Tejo agree for Jas, Fateh said that she loves Punjab and didn’t wish to go to Canada, why did you force her. Rupy says no, she liked the guy, she said yes. Khushbeer says the guy was from Canada, you didn’t see anything else than this.

Fateh’s family comes back home. Gurpreet says its a simple family. They have a laugh. Khushbeer asks them to go and sleep. Dadi says we have to make arrangements, there is no time. Gurpreet says Nimmo will get pandit tomorrow. Fateh says we will do function at home. Dada ji says we have to invite imp relatives. He asks Khushbeer to call his Bua. Dadi says we will keep Mata ki chowki tomorrow. Gurpeet asks Khushbeer to attend it. Khushbeer says you sit on my behalf, I have imp work, let me know my duties for puja. He goes. Fateh comes to him. Khushbeer says you won’t like the truth. Fateh asks what happened, did anyone say wrong, why are you upset. Khushbeer says no one can dare to say wrong to me, Jasmin’s behavior can force me to say no.



No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena